Two officers suspended over Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday suspended the Medical Superintendent (MS) and a senior doctor of Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital over fake vaccination entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The suspended officers have been directed to report to the health department immediately.

Moreover, cases have been registered against three employees of the hospital involved in the fake entry of the coronavirus vaccination. Two of those nominated in the FIR have been arrested.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police have registered separate cases in this regard.

According to the FIA cybercrime wing, watchman Abul Hassan and ward boy Adil used the ID of third employee Naveed to enter former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fake entry into the system.

Police have registered cases against the three suspects and arrested Abul Hassan and Adil.

In addition, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has summoned the Punjab health secretary to Islamabad.

The provincial health authorities prepared a report concerning the controversy and shared it with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, highlighting lapses in the hospital’s monitoring and supervision systems.

“Four employees of the hospital admitted to making the fake entry of Nawaz Sharif’s data,” stated the report, adding that no senior staff was deployed at the health facility where the management had authorised lower-level staff to update the record.

A fake coronavirus vaccine entry was made using former PM Nawaz Sharif’s name in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.