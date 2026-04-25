Gold breaks losing streak in Pakistan – Check new prices

KARACHI – Gold prices rebounded in Pakistan on Saturday following hopes for resumption of talks between the US and Iran for lasting resolution of the Middle East conflict.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs2,300, reaching Rs493,162. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,971 to Rs422,806.

Meanwhile, per tola silver price went up by Rs92 to close at Rs8,049 in local market of Pakistan.

On the international front, gold prices surged by $23 per ounce, bringing new rate to $4,708 per ounce.

On the other hand, Pakistani government raised petroleum products prices after increasing the petroleum levy on POLs, according to sources in the Petroleum Division.

The levy on petrol has been raised by Rs 26.77 per litre, pushing it to Rs 107.38 per litre. Previously, the levy stood at Rs80.61 per litre. Officials confirmed that while the petrol levy has been sharply increased, the levy on diesel remains unchanged at zero.