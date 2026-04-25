One dead, two hospitalized after eating alleged poisoned ‘shawarma’ in Lahore

LAHORE – A six-year-old girl tragically died after reportedly consuming poisoned “shawarma” in the Raiwind area of Lahore.

Her mother and brother are in critical condition and have been admitted to Jinnah Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Relatives have accused the girl’s brother-in-law of allegedly contaminating the food, while police have stated that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to authorities, a case has been registered under the father of the deceased girl’s complaint. The police have named the brother-in-law, Sheer Zaman, as a suspect in the alleged poisoning.

The mother, Gulnaz, and her son, Zeeshan, remain hospitalized as police continue their formal investigation into the incident.