Woman involved in prostitution exposes brothel after client “refuses to pay over no erection”

MIANWALI — A woman involved in prostitution exposed an alleged brothel in Pai Khel area near Mianwali after dispute over payment with a client, police said.

According to FIR, the woman initially called the emergency helpline claiming she had been raped by multiple men. However, when police reached the location at Kot Balian Adda, she changed her statement during interrogation.

Investigators said the woman admitted she had been called to the house for paid sexual services. She alleged that the client failed to pay the agreed amount Rs2000 over failure to get erection, which led her to contact police.

During the inquiry, authorities suspected that the premises were being used as a brothel, allegedly run by two men present at the scene. A third individual fled before police conducted raid.

A case has been registered under Sections 371A and 371B of the Pakistan Penal Code against four individuals, including the woman and the alleged operators. Further details are yet to comes as legal proceedings are underway.