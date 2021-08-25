Ballet on tanks as Russia kicks off International Army Games 2021

MOSCOW – The opening ceremony of Russia’s flagship “Combat Olympics” was held in the capital, featuring a ballet performance on top of tanks.

Videos from the International Army Games 2021 (ArMI-2021), which commenced on Monday, showed two ballerinas performing to “Swan Lake” with uniformed servicemen.

The male partners dancing with the female ballet dancer were part of the Belarusian army’s delegation. They supported the trend female dancers in spectacular way.

It can be seen in the videos that the tanks had Belarusian flags on the turrets while other battle tanks maneuvering in the background.

The seventh annual ArMI-2021 military-technical games is hosting display of an array of new armed vehicles, weapons systems, aircraft and more to a global audience.

More than 5,000 troops from 277 teams that are coming from 42 countries will participate in 34 contests in two weeks.