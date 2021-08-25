China introduces President Xi’s political ideology in national curriculum
BEIJING – China has decided to incorporate the political ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping in its national curriculum.
The Chinese Ministry of Education (MOE) in its new guidelines said that the "Xi Jinping Thought" will help "teenagers establish Marxist beliefs".
It said that the ideology will be introduced from primary school up to university.
The MOE said the move aimed "to cultivate the builders and successors of socialism with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding".
The guidelines include labour education to encourage student’s hard-working spirit and education on national security.
“Primary schools will focus on cultivating love for the country, the Communist Party of China, and socialism. In middle schools, the focus will be on a combination of perceptual experience and knowledge study, to help students form basic political judgments and opinions," state media outlet Global Times reported.
"In college, there will be more emphasis on the establishment of theoretical thinking," it added.
In 2018, China's top body integrated "Xi Jinping Thought" into the constitution.
