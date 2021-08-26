Pakistan reports 4,553 new cases, 85 deaths amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 85 new deaths and 4,553 new infections on Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,320 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,140,411.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,413 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,022,847. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,244 while the national positivity has soared to 7.4 percent.

Statistics 26 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,446

Positive Cases: 4553

Positivity % : 7.4%

At least 425,570 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 385,258in Punjab 158,964 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 97,542 in Islamabad, 32,014 in Balochistan, 31,294 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,666 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,742 in Sindh, 4,859 KP, 856 in Islamabad, 688 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan, and 171 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 61,466 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,459,249 since the first case was reported.