$10 Million Bounty announced for Ahmad Vahidi, top IRGC Officials by US

WASHINGTON – A $10 million bounty puts Iran’s top Revolutionary Guard officials in spotlight, as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran. US is seeking information on five senior IRGC figures, accusing their units of attacks on American personnel and major cyber operations.

In backdrop of recent events and Tehran’s dissent, Washington announced rewards of up to $10 million for information on five senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while unveiling sweeping campaign aimed at economically isolating Tehran.

US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program said information leading to action against the officials could earn substantial rewards, accusing the listed commanders of overseeing units involved in attacks against US personnel and damaging cyber operations targeting critical infrastructure. Among those named are Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the IRGC; Ali Abdollahi, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters; and Hamid Reza Lashgarian, commander of the IRGC’s cyber division.

The list also includes Saeed Aghajani, former commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, and Majid Khademi, the IRGC’s intelligence commander. Both Aghajani and Khademi were reportedly killed during the recent war.

The latest reward offer comes as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined a broader strategy designed to tighten the economic noose around Tehran. Bessent presented Iran with what he described as two choices: face economic isolation or move toward integration with the global economy.

He said the US Treasury had identified the major revenue streams supporting the Iranian government and the IRGC and was prepared to target them.

The new campaign focuses on five major sectors — digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping — as Washington seeks to disrupt the financial networks sustaining Tehran. Bessent warned that countries and companies continuing to support Iran could also find themselves exposed to US pressure.

The warning took on a wider international dimension when Bessent was asked whether China could face secondary US sanctions for dealings with Iran. His response was blunt: no one would be exempt from US secondary sanctions.

The statement signals that Washington is prepared to extend its pressure beyond Iranian entities and target foreign governments, companies and institutions that continue economic relationships with Tehran.

Bessent said the campaign would continue until the Iranian government was completely isolated internationally, describing the strategy as an effort to increase pressure on Tehran and push it further away from the global economic system. He also claimed that President Donald Trump had taken measures against Iran unlike those pursued by previous US administrations.

Washington is no longer merely seeking to contain what it considers an Iranian threat but is pursuing a policy aimed at eliminating it, he added, saying the objective was to cut off the financial and economic channels supporting the Iranian government, using the striking phrase that Washington was “cutting off all the arteries” keeping Tehran financially viable.