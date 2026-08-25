CM Maryam Nawaz heads to China to meet Xinjiang Leaders, XPCC Delegation during China visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif departed for China on 4-day official visit, launching high-level diplomatic and economic engagement aimed at strengthening Punjab’s ties with Xinjiang.

The visit started on Tuesday, with Chinese Consul General Sun Yang present at airport to see off the chief minister. The trip comes as Pakistan and China continue to expand cooperation across economic, development and strategic areas.

CM is scheduled to arrive at Urumqi International Airport, where senior Chinese officials will receive her before she begins her formal programme at the Xinjiang State Guest House. CM’s first major engagement will take place at Kunlun Hall, where she is expected to meet a high-level Xinjiang delegation led by Party Secretary Chen Xiaojiang.

وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف چین کے 4 روزہ سرکاری دورے پر روانہ چین کے قونصل جنرل سن یان نے ایئرپورٹ پر وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف کو الوداع کیا۔ ارومچی آمد پر چینی حکام ان کا استقبال کریں گے، جہاں وہ شِن جِیانگ اسٹیٹ گیسٹ ہاؤس میں قیام اور اہم سرکاری ملاقاتوں کا آغاز کریں گی۔ pic.twitter.com/6vJMyUhAdc — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) August 25, 2026

She will also hold talks with He Zhongyou, Deputy Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Committee, in a series of meetings focused on strengthening institutional and regional cooperation.

Another key engagement on the itinerary is a meeting with representatives of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), adding an important institutional dimension to the Punjab delegation’s visit.

Chinese side will also host a formal dinner in honour of Maryam Nawaz and members of the Punjab delegation, reflecting the high-level nature of the visit.

Maryam Nawaz will stay at the Xinjiang State Guest House as a state guest throughout her four-day visit. The trip also builds on the broader Pakistan-China push for deeper practical cooperation. Pakistan and China have recently highlighted collaboration in areas including trade, investment, agriculture, technology and industrial development, while Xinjiang has emerged as an important platform for regional engagement.

For Punjab, Xinjiang visit offers opportunity to move beyond traditional political ties and explore stronger province-to-region cooperation, with Maryam Nawaz’s packed schedule placing senior Chinese leadership and key regional institutions at the centre of her China engagement.