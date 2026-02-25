Class 8 Board Exams go digital as E-Sheets coming for First Time Ever!

ISLAMABAD – Punjab authorities made changes to 8th grade board examinations which will be conducted using e-sheets, marking a major technological leap in the education sector.

Under this groundbreaking system, candidates’ answer sheets will be digitally scanned and checked, a step aimed at eliminating human error, ensuring maximum transparency, and speeding up the result compilation process. Officials say this reform could redefine how public examinations are conducted in the province.

Around 10Lac students from across the region are expected to appear in 8th grade board examinations, making it one of the largest coordinated academic operations in recent years.

Meanwhile, the responsibility for secure delivery of question papers has been entrusted to Pakistan Post. The national postal service will ensure the timely and safe distribution of exam papers to all districts across the province, reflecting the scale and seriousness of the operation.

Once examinations conclude, the collection of answer sheets will be managed through respective District CEOs of Education, ensuring an organized and centralized retrieval process before scanning and evaluation begin.

The province-wide examinations are scheduled to commence on March 9, while results will be announced exactly one month later, on April 9, promising a faster turnaround compared to traditional systems.

Importantly, this board examination will cover only four core subjects:

Urdu

Science

English

Mathematics

All other subjects will be assessed internally by the respective school administrations, allowing schools to manage non-core evaluations independently.

With digital checking, centralized logistics, and tight scheduling, this bold reform signals a dramatic shift toward modernization, and all eyes are now on March 9, when nearly a million young students step into a new era of examination history.