President Alvi watches PAKvBAN T20I at Gaddafi

LAHORE – President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Saturday witnessed the 2nd Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani received the distinguished guests at the stadium.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazam ul Hasan was also present.

The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is watching the #PAKvBAN T20I with Chairman PCB Mr Ehsan Mani. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/zG6QjdyrEY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2020

President Alvi stayed at the stadium briefly and watched the latter half of the Bangladesh batting innings.