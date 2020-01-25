President Alvi watches PAKvBAN T20I at Gaddafi
Share
LAHORE – President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Saturday witnessed the 2nd Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani received the distinguished guests at the stadium.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazam ul Hasan was also present.
The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is watching the #PAKvBAN T20I with Chairman PCB Mr Ehsan Mani. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/zG6QjdyrEY— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2020
President Alvi stayed at the stadium briefly and watched the latter half of the Bangladesh batting innings.
Babar, Hafeez fifties lead Pakistan to victory ... 04:54 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second T20I and clinch the series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium in ...
- No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in Pakistan, says Dr Zafar08:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
-
- Hard times over, country heading towards progress, prosperity: PM ...11:47 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
- US consulate Lahore to start visa service; says CG Katherine Rodriguez11:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
-
- Agha Ali reacts to rumours with Hina Altaf04:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- Brad Pitt takes ownership of mistakes that ruined his and Aniston's ...01:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- PISA 2020: Sajal Aly bags nomination for ‘Best TV Actress’ award01:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019