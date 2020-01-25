Babar, Hafeez fifties lead Pakistan to victory over Bangladesh in 2nd T20I

LAHORE - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second T20I and clinch the series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

After winning the toss, the visitors set a modest 137-run target, the hosts' run chase suffered an early setback when Ahsan Ali went pavilion in the second over.

Muhammad Hafeez and captain Babar Azam made sure there were no further setbacks in the first five overs, at the end of which the score read 33-1.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">For his match winning 66* captain <a href="https://twitter.com/babarazam258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babarazam258</a> is the Man of the Match ????????????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvBAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvBAN</a> SCORECARD: <a href="https://t.co/G52WoSBWd8">https://t.co/G52WoSBWd8</a> <a href="https://t.co/05pHUV1Wgg">pic.twitter.com/05pHUV1Wgg</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1221045381330538496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The duo brought up their 50-stand in the 9th over and by the end of the 10th, Pakistan had 68 on the board and cruising towards a series win, barring a Bangladeshi miracle.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvBAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvBAN</a> T20I with Chairman PCB Mr Ehsan Mani. Thank you for your support. <a href="https://t.co/zG6QjdyrEY">pic.twitter.com/zG6QjdyrEY</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1221043085855068161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Both the strikers took full advantage, completing their fifties and getting their side home comfortably with 20 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

The skipper finished with a 44-ball 66 whereas his veteran partner contributed 67 runs off 49 deliveries.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">That's all from Lahore. Pakistan win by nine wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvBAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvBAN</a> T20I series. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvBAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvBAN</a> scorecard: <a href="https://t.co/G52WoSBWd8">https://t.co/G52WoSBWd8</a> <a href="https://t.co/n9FQvgYNrc">pic.twitter.com/n9FQvgYNrc</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1221042866870419458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with 65 off 53 before he was run out. Afif Hossain scored 21 off 20. Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain dismissed two batsmen. Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf picked up on wicket apiece.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">50 up! well played <a href="https://twitter.com/MHafeez22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MHafeez22</a> ???? <a href="https://t.co/thS1HzbIKx">pic.twitter.com/thS1HzbIKx</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1221037653350592512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first. The visitors made one change to their playing XI as Mahedi Hasan is in for Mohammad Mithun while Pakistan are unchanged.

Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (capt.), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Pakistan: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

The third and final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.