Dr Zafar contradicts media reports about outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday contradicted the media reports regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan.
In a twitter message, he asked for avoiding irresponsible reporting based on assumptions and rumours.
He said that irresponsible reporting about the outbreak of the fatal disease in our country can add miseries of the masses.
”A part of the media is incorrectly reporting about the diagnosis of a first case novel coronavirus in Pakistan. We expect responsible reporting by media. Please do not add the nation’s anxiety about Coronavirus and should meticulously check facts before reporting” he expressed.
