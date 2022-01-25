England football legend Michael Owen meets Pakistan Army chief
Share
RAWALPINDI – Former England football Michael Owen on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS thanked him for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly football.
"Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step," Gen Bajwa said.
Football legend @themichaelowen met COAS today. COAS thanked him for visiting Pakistan & promoting sports particularly football. "Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step" COAS. pic.twitter.com/EJv5QCh4Pr— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 25, 2022
Earlier in the day, Owen reached Pakistan to promote international football in the country.
During his visit, Michael Owen will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan. He will also meet Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar to outline GSV’s football transformation programme for Pakistan.
Last year, Michael Owen signed a three year deal to become the official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League – The PFL.
In Karachi, on 26 January, Michael Owen will attend a press conference at NED University to officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony and release images to the world of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City.
English football legend Michael Owen appointed ... 06:54 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
English football legend Michael Owen has signed a three year deal to become the official ambassador of the Pakistan ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- England football legend Michael Owen meets Pakistan Army chief07:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
- UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov sends special video message for ...05:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Faryal Mehmood’s new dance video goes viral04:30 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
- TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying vacations in UK03:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021