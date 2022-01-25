England football legend Michael Owen meets Pakistan Army chief

07:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
England football legend Michael Owen meets Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Former England football Michael Owen on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS thanked him for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly football.

"Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step," Gen Bajwa said.

Earlier in the day, Owen reached Pakistan to promote international football in the country.

During his visit, Michael Owen will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan. He will also meet Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar to outline GSV’s football transformation programme for Pakistan.

Last year, Michael Owen signed a three year deal to become the official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League – The PFL.  

In Karachi, on 26 January, Michael Owen will attend a press conference at NED University to officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony and release images to the world of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City.

