Daily horoscope – June 25, 2023

Web Desk 08:35 AM | 25 Jun, 2023
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may feel dejected and depressed entire the day. You need to realize your past mistakes and plan for better future. Be happy and blessed with present lot.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may swing from fancy and realty today. Be conformist in certain important tasks. You may change home and settle down in new area. Be enthusiastic but rational in committing new promises with partners.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you need to chalk down previous plans and tasks to complete in time. Be focused and determined to accomplish all tasks assigned .Be conscious of your health as you may trigger your diabetics.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you might rate the luckiest day .You may experience love and affection in different matters. If you are single; you may find the best match for you.  This may be also best day for your business affairs and Investments. Take care of the health and diet of the elders.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring happy and exciting sensations. Your happiest mood will benefit you in every aspects of daily life. You may get the best intellectual understanding from any informative book. Be artistic and strive for the best.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today you might start a dull day but you will feel real energies in the later part of the day. Your positive energy will control negativity of your surroundings. A group of new workers may help in your work today.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may bring decision power for important issues of your life. Health of kids will improve and your worries will end up. The people who are deal in dairy, water projects, grains, home maker art and culture may bring impressive results.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today you may be busy in domestic issues and feel stressed. You might go out for an outing or watching a movie to enjoy yourself. Remember to control your emotions in buying some clothes or cosmetics.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today you feel positive energy at its best. This will give you self-confidence to complete your tasks. You need to have a sound sleep today. Sometimes, you may feel sad over self-respect issues. Be patient and calm today over pretty issues.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today try to be rational and controlled in spending. You should be cautious while expressing yourself in work and domestic matters. Today, it’s time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today you may finalize your business plans with the help of your team. You may use your wisdom to gain profits. You may also have harmony in your domestic life, there may be good understanding between you and spouse.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today you may accomplish your assigned tasks with passion and energies. You should plan wisely and thoughtfully for starting new business or signing new partisanship with investors. Be responsible and committed.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

09:24 AM | 25 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.27 942.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.2
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 25, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Karachi PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Islamabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Peshawar PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Quetta PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sialkot PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Attock PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujranwala PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Jehlum PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Multan PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Bahawalpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujrat PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nawabshah PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Chakwal PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Hyderabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nowshehra PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sargodha PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Faisalabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Mirpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489

