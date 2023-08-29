Search

Daily Horoscope - 29 August, 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may find some mishap or odd experience among friends. Have a safe travelling plan and become conscious to go out. Stay connected with friends and family to launch a new business. Be positive and pro-active to materialize all dreams.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have to follow the guidelines of all elders of family. You often tend to violate official rules and regulations. This carefree attitude may be very dangerous for your career growth. You have to more vigilant and disciplined in official affairs.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to finalize options for going abroad on business Permit. You have to compromise on certain issues in settling familial issues. Stay blessed and focused to deliver your best in future. Be connected and stronger for life odds.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to prepare a comprehensive audit report for previous outstation visits. Try to win hearts among family members who are offended by your harsh and unkind words. Stay connected with the tasks.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you will have bonus and unexpected promotion and handsome bonus from office. The Heads will acknowledge our abilities of leadership and management in future. Try to spend time with kids who wanted to play and gossip with you.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you sense of beauty and charm awakes you to produce new items and projects as inventive and creative. Love for aesthetic sense incite all artists to explore the newest and unconventional designs and textures. Maintain a sense of individuality with your best works. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may feel thrilled   and excited for unknown reasons. Face all life’s challenges with dignity and grace. You need to try to explore pleasure of family and spare time with kids at home and friends   company.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have to realize the prominence of words and their timings in official life. You have to start a new project with belief and conviction but be patient and calm in facing unpleasant and annoying moments. Feel satisfied and contented in life and keep serving others.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you have to be friendly and soothing nature if you want to win hearts for all who get offended by you. Your steadfastness and consistence will make you happy and overjoyed. Try to exploring the best doable options at workplace.

 Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you must understand that the fact that life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. You must focus for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Be vigilant and pro-active in life. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you must get ready to face unwanted force and disturbance in the office. Try to find out the best options for your professional career. Stay connected with the academia and try to learn new methodologies as professional teacher.

 Pisces: (February 18 -20 March) 

Today, you have to change your mindset and adopt a practical approach in life. Life means acceptance and resignation otherwise you tend to vanish your identity. Be positive and self-motivated. Stay focused and determined for the tasks. Stay energized and excited.

Pakistan’s caretaker govt weighing options to give relief in ...

09:42 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 315.9 319.15
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 399.3 403
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.3 87.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73
Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730

