9 of a family were shot dead in Peshawar's Badaber village

At least nine members of a family were shot dead inside a house in Peshawar’s Badaber village on Tuesday.

In this gruesome event, the armed assailants entered the house near Badaber Police Station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing nine people, including four women and four children, and injuring others.

Initially, police stated that the incident was the result of monetary and property disputes between two families.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar refuted this, saying there was no monetary dispute between the parties. He said that an investigation had been launched to determine the motive for the attack.“Two teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits,” he added.

The bodies of the victims were moved to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victims were identified as Naureen, wife of Ashfaq; Sidra, daughter of Amanat Ali; Hamida Begum, wife of Malik Aman; Alibaba, daughter of Muhammad Ashfaq; Akash, son of Muhammad Ashfaq; Tufail Afnan, son of Muhammad Ishaq; and Inkhat, son of Muhammad Ishaq.

The injured included Saba, wife of Ishaq, and Iqra, daughter of Ishaq, according to the state-run APP. One of the injured women was taken to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for medical treatment.

Police collected empty cartridges and other evidence from the crime scene and registered a case based on the heirs' report.

SSP Investigation Sahibzada Sajjad stated that four teams, led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle, were dispatched to arrest the criminals. He said that motive for the incident would be known only after investigation.