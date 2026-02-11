Psl 11 Auction Kicks Off With History Making Bids And Star Studded Lineups

LAHORE – Another historic day in cricket of Pakistan as Pakistan Super League (PSL) held its first-ever player auction. Moving away from traditional draft system, the auction promises more competitive and transparent method for franchises to assemble their squads for the highly anticipated 11th season.

A staggering 880 local and international players registered for auction, vying for spots in squads that must include 16 to 21 players. Rules require at least five foreign players in a 16-member squad and up to seven in a 21-member squad. To encourage fresh talent, every franchise must include at least two Under-23 players, while each team has a total budget of Rs 50.5 crore, covering retentions, direct signings, and live bidding.

PSL History 11

The 11the edition of the flagship league will see league grow from six to eight teams, introducing some of the most expensive and high-profile franchises ever:

Sialkot Stallionz, owned by OZ Developers, are the league’s priciest team.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, backed by US-based FKS Group, bring international cricket spotlight to Sindh.

Rawalpindi (formerly Multan Sultans), purchased by Walee Technologies for Rs 245 crore, gets a new home and a fresh identity.

Peshawar Zalmi made waves by appointing former West Indies coach Ottis Gibson, with chairman Javed Afridi praising his modern tactical approach. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana expressed excitement about the auction, emphasizing the team’s 10-year foundation and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi as the squad’s backbone. He added that while securing PDP players would be ideal, the franchise is well-prepared regardless.

With tournament scheduled to start in March 2026, PSL 11 promises to be the most competitive, lucrative, and electrifying season yet, as fans eagerly anticipate thrilling battles and star-studded lineups.