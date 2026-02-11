US removes map showing disputed Kashmir as Indian part after Pakistan protest

WASHINGTON – The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has removed a map from its official X (formerly Twitter) account following strong protests from Pakistan showing disputed territories as part of India.

The map, posted on Friday as part of a press release announcing a US-India trade agreement, depicted the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, as part of India, Dawn News reported.

Additionally, the map included China’s Aksai Chin region within Indian boundaries, despite ongoing territorial disputes.

Pakistan quickly lodged a diplomatic protest, pointing out that the map contradicted the United States’ longstanding stance on Jammu and Kashmir, which is recognized as a disputed region by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistani officials raised concerns with both the US Embassy in Islamabad and State Department officials in Washington, emphasizing the sensitive nature of the Kashmir issue.

The map, which appeared to have been sourced from Google Maps, did not include specific names but showed territorial outlines.

Pakistani officials noted that such maps, especially when issued by an official US body, carry significant diplomatic weight.

Indian media outlets had used the map to suggest a shift in US policy, prompting Pakistan to remind Washington of its position on the dispute. By Monday evening, the USTR had removed the map from its social media accounts.