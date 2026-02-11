Relief for Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jatoi in Gambling App Case

ISLAMABAD – Another development in high-profile case involving alleged promotion of a gambling app, Aroob Jatoi, wife of famous YouTuber Ducky Bhai, secured an extension of her interim bail until March 24.

The hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ali Qureshi, witnessed tense exchanges as NCCIA investigating officer informed the court that Aroob’s mobile phone was crucial for forensic examination. The court granted permission to carry out the forensic analysis, giving the investigation a critical window.

Aroob’s lawyer argued that the forensic report could not be ready in one or two weeks, urging the court to schedule the next hearing after Ramadan.

Despite these arguments, the court stressed strict conditions, Aroob Jatoi must attend next hearing in person, and no further exemptions from attendance will be allowed under her interim bail.

The case, already under intense public scrutiny due to Ducky Bhai’s celebrity status, has now intensified, with all eyes on the forensic findings and the next court date.