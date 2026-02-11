Nav Haq to lead Lahore Biennale 04 as city prepares for Landmark Art Celebration

LAHORE — Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) picked famous curator Nav Haq to lead fourth edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB04), opening in Spring 2027.

Details shared in a press release mentioned a star-studded ceremony in Lahore, which was attended by top figures from cultural, academic, and public sectors. The event was graced by President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud who highlighted bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting arts, culture, and public institutions.

LB04 promises to be spectacle of creativity, featuring newly commissioned works, monumental installations, and dynamic public programs spread across Lahore’s historic and civic spaces. The Biennale aims to further cement Lahore’s reputation as a hub for contemporary art, engaging the city’s communities in bold and meaningful ways.

Nav Haq, based in Antwerp, Belgium, brings wealth of international expertise. He is Associate Director at M HKA, Museum of Contemporary Art Antwerp, overseeing its artistic program, and serves as an editor at Afterall journal. His curatorial career spans Arnolfini, Bristol, Gasworks, London, and major exhibitions worldwide, including the recent Kyiv Biennial 2025 at the Museum of Modern Art Warsaw and M HKA.

Speaking on the appointment, Zafar Masud said: “The Lahore Biennale shows how culture, civic engagement, and institutional collaboration can create lasting impact. We welcome Nav Haq and anticipate another transformative edition of the Biennale.”

Nav Haq said he is honored to curate LB04. He called Lahore a city of immense cultural depth and a thriving contemporary art scene. I look forward to engaging deeply with the city and its audiences, building on the Biennale’s remarkable legacy, he said.

Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director of LBF, added: “Nav Haq’s international vision combined with his understanding of regional contexts makes him the perfect curator for LB04. His leadership will take the Biennale to new heights.”

Lahore Biennale Foundation, a non-profit championing cultural exchange and public engagement through contemporary art, continues to expand access to arts, activate Lahore’s heritage and civic spaces, and position the city as a leading cultural center in South Asia.