Pakistan Senate approves 10 year jail term, hefty fine for child pornography offenders

ISLAMABAD – Senate has approved the Anti-Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, which includes tougher penalties for the production and distribution of child pornography.

The revised law increased the sentence for those involved in child pornography from 7 to 10 years in prison and raises the fine from Rs5 million to Rs10 million.

The amendment is part of broader efforts to address cybercrime and improve the legal framework in Pakistan.

The Senate also passed a bill to strengthen mutual legal assistance treaties with countries where social media applications operating in Pakistan are registered, ensuring better international cooperation in cybercrime investigations.

In another crucial development, the Senate approved an amendment to criminal laws that mandates medical exams for sexual assault victims.

Failure to provide a medical examination for victims will result in a one-year prison sentence and a fine. Additionally, private and public hospitals are now required to provide immediate medical aid to rape victims, with private hospitals being bound by law to transfer victims to government hospitals within 24 hours.

The Senate also passed bills proposed by Senators Samina Zehri and Sherry Rehman. The Family Court Amendment Bill, introduced by Zehri, and Rehman’s bill on banning plastic covers on books in Islamabad, aim to address family law issues and environmental concerns.