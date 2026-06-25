Gold prices drops to seven-month low amid firm Dollar: Check latest rates

Gold prices continued to decline on Thursday in international market after dropping below the key $4,000-per-ounce mark for the first time in seven months, as a stronger US dollar weighed on demand for the precious metal.

Spot gold was trading around $3,971 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery also moved lower.

The decline followed a sharp fall on Wednesday, when gold broke below the $4,000 level for the first time since November 2025.

The metal has fallen significantly from its record peak of $5,594.82 reached in January, with markets pressured by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this year to control inflation.

A stronger dollar has added further pressure, making gold more expensive for international buyers. Other precious metals also recorded losses, with silver, platinum and palladium prices moving lower during Thursday’s trading session.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s gold imports recorded a significant decline during the first eleven months of the ongoing fiscal year, falling by nearly 48 percent compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country imported gold worth $16.09 million between July and May of fiscal year 2025-26, compared with $30.817 million during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The data showed that the quantity of imported gold also decreased during the period under review. Pakistan brought in 306 kilograms of gold, compared with 391 kilograms imported during July-May 2024-25, reflecting a decline of 21.65 percent.

However, gold imports showed growth on a year-on-year basis in May 2026. The value of imports increased to $3.044 million from $0.927 million recorded in May 2025, marking a rise of more than 228 percent.

In terms of volume, gold imports climbed from 9 kilograms in May 2025 to 20 kilograms in May 2026.

Compared with April 2026, gold imports also increased during May, rising by 28.33 percent in value. The quantity of imported gold grew by 35.56 percent month-on-month, increasing from 15 kilograms in April to 20 kilograms in May.