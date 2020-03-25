Man arrested for allegedly spreading fake news about COVID-19

LAHORE – The city police has claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly spreading fake news about the novel coronavirus and creating panic among the masses using social media.

According to the media details, the suspect was peddling fake news through social media citing that a family of his area has contracted coronavirus.

Taking notice of the rumors, the family approached the police and lodged a case against the suspect upon which the police took prompt action and apprehended the suspect from his residence in the city.