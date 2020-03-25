SBP allows importers to advance payment, open account without limit
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
SBP allows importers to advance payment, open account without limit
Share

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday allowed importer to advance payment and open account without any limit for the import 0f medical equipment, medicines and other ancillary items for the treatment of COVID-19.

According to a press release issued here, all federal and provincial government departments, hospitals in public and private sectors, charitable organizations, manufacturers and commercial importers can make Advance Payment and Import on Open Account, without any limit.

Further, the banks have been allowed to approve Electronic Import Form (EIF) for import of the equipment, donated by international donor agencies and foreign governments to facilitate their seamless and speedy imports.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were increasing.

An effective strategy to fight against the menace of COVID-19 requires timely availability of needed equipment.

In the backdrop of the unprecedented spread of the deadly virus, SBP has taken these measures to facilitate the import of much-needed equipment in a seamless manner.

SBP has also accordingly revised its existing foreign exchange regulations for import of goods against Advance Payment and Open Account.

State Bank as a responsible state institution would continue to provide its needed support in the nation’s drive to fight against the menace of COVID-19.

More From This Category
Punjab bans pillion riding till April 7
09:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
Pakistan welcomes IMF, WB statement for ...
09:08 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
PM Imran chairs NCC meeting on coronavirus today
08:36 AM | 26 Mar, 2020
Pakistan engages IMF for $1.4b additional grant ...
10:10 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Egypt’s Al-Azhar issues fatwa on Pakistani ...
08:28 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
PM Imran for unity among all political parties to ...
06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
08:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr