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Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 25 Mar 2026

By News Desk
7:21 am | Mar 25, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable in open market, with minor fluctuations observed against major international currencies. US Dollar (USD) was traded at a buying rate of Rs. 279.2 and a selling rate of Rs. 280.25, showing steady demand in the market.

Euro (EUR) continued to trade at higher levels, with buying at Rs. 319.9 and selling at Rs. 324, reflecting ongoing strength in European markets. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading between Rs. 370.36 and Rs. 374.25.

UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs. 75.55 for buying and Rs. 76.9 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs. 73.85 and Rs. 74.8 respectively. These rates are particularly important for overseas Pakistani workers sending money back home.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.25
Euro EUR 319.9 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.36 374.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 195.05 198.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.9 741.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.1 205.25
China Yuan CNY 36.65 37.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.8 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.16 2.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.65 896.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.35 66.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.81 165.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 716.25 726.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.25 74.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.9 218.3
Swedish Krona SEK 30.2 30.5
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.1 8.25
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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