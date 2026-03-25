Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 25 Mar 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable in open market, with minor fluctuations observed against major international currencies. US Dollar (USD) was traded at a buying rate of Rs. 279.2 and a selling rate of Rs. 280.25, showing steady demand in the market.

Euro (EUR) continued to trade at higher levels, with buying at Rs. 319.9 and selling at Rs. 324, reflecting ongoing strength in European markets. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading between Rs. 370.36 and Rs. 374.25.

UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs. 75.55 for buying and Rs. 76.9 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs. 73.85 and Rs. 74.8 respectively. These rates are particularly important for overseas Pakistani workers sending money back home.