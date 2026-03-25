Pakistan’s borrowing jumps 18% to $6.86b in first 8 months of FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD – The federal government’s borrowing increased by 18% during the first eight months (July–February) of the current fiscal year 2025–26, with Pakistan securing a total of $6.86 billion in new loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other sources.

According to officials, Pakistan received $5.86 billion in external financing during this period. Of the $5.76 billion in new loans, $92.2 million was in the form of grants, marking an increase of $910 million compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Including a $1 billion IMF tranche, the total inflow reached $6.76 billion. Pakistan borrowed an average of Rs7.86 billion per day, with the total value of new loans amounting to Rs1,904 billion in local currency.

Saudi Arabia rolled over $3 billion in loans, while China rolled over $1 billion. During the first eight months, international financial institutions provided $2.37 billion, while $1.76 billion was raised through Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The World Bank provided $722 million and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) extended $660 million. The Islamic Development Bank offered over $480 million in short-term financing, while the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) also provided more than $350 million. Additionally, friendly countries extended over $1 billion in loans.

Saudi Arabia provided $810 million, including a $3.3 million grant, and also supplied $800 million worth of oil on deferred payment over eight months. China extended $270 million in loans along with $72.2 million in grants.