PM Shehbaz and Qatar’s Emir discuss regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the Qatari leader appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

According to reports, the leaders spoke warmly, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Emir and the people of Qatar. Sheikh Tamim also reciprocated with Eid greetings and best wishes.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing war in the region, strongly condemning attacks on Qatar and other Gulf countries, mourning the loss of precious lives, and praying for the injured.

He assured Sheikh Tamim and the people of Qatar of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support during this difficult time. He also highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and peace efforts, appreciating Qatar’s extraordinary restraint in the current situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s consistent call to all parties to reduce tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Sheikh Tamim praised Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts for regional peace. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days.