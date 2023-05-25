Search

Daily Horoscope – 25th May 2023 

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 25 May, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may enjoy the success of in new projects and planned tasks. Don’t lend your money to those who have not repaid previous amount. It is the suitable day for taking your parents into confidence regarding your new projects. Try to communicate with your spouse over domestic disputes. Utilize free time for meditation. Be positive and stay calm.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you need to avoid self-medication over pretty issues. Good advice from family members may decrease your mental pressure. You may experience the ecstasy of love. Married life will be calming. It is heartening to dream for success. Be practical minded and proactive.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will try to decide on an impulse. You may have chances of profit in business. Your knowledge and good humor will be impressive. Your partner’s love will make you forget very pain and loss. Feel energetic and motivated throughout the day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may feel overwhelmed and obsessed in monetary affairs of the family. This day might make you confused by the sudden changes in your life. Must confront every challenge and crisis with vigor and belief. You will continue achieving your set targets. Try to control your extra spending habit. Stay blessed.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day finds you various solutions to all your problems. All your personal disputes will be settled soon. You will not find time for yourself. You will be assigned a plenty of work at office. Take care of your health in your hectic routine. You may unexpectedly receive profits in business. Stay positive and practical minded. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22) 

Today, you will find your long lost-asset today. You will feel relaxed and in a mood to enjoy the life with your closed one. You may get unlimited opportunity to earn quick money. Try to control your married life with wisdom. You should visit a recreational place with family members.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you will finally find relief from your prolonged illness. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings and get-togethers. You will have a memorable day with your spouse and kids tonight. Pay heed to an elder’s advice in business.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, all your health related problems may bring unease and anxiety. You will have a nice day with your office colleagues.  Your children may spend much of their time on watching TV. Be optimist and practical over official affairs.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may settle all issues with consistent hard work and strong determination. Avoid overspending in any financial schemes. You may find time for yourself to do your favorite things. All businessmen and traders may get adequate profits but be alert and vigilant of stock exchange rise and fall.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may make your friends become offended with you.  You may succeed in saving some money. Don’t try to interfering in other people’s matters.  Value your time and invest energies in financial gains.  Your spouse will try her best to make you happy and relaxed.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may find your health issues resolved. You need to settle all finances for smooth working at workplace. You may plan something special for your partner.  You may not be able to fulfill all your commitments due to an emergency. Keep struggling for the best.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you will have to use your intelligence for solving all domestic and family problems. Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful. Your mental turmoil and stress will be added. Stay calm and satisfied.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 25, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 305.9 308.15
Euro EUR 329 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380 383.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 81 81.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 225 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.74 41.14
Danish Krone DKK 41.58 41.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.8 181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 318.76 321.26
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

