Iranian Fm Araghchi Heads Back To Pakistan Tonight Ahead Of Russia Visit

ISLAMABAD – There is still hope for expected US-Iran Talks 2.0 as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prepares for yet another high-stakes visit to Pakistan after his engagements in Oman.

Araghchi’s delegation has already returned to Tehran after holding talks in Islamabad, reportedly to seek urgent guidance on key issues related to ending the ongoing conflict. These officials are now expected to rejoin top diplomat in Islamabad on Sunday night amid marathon talks.

Araghchi’s recent diplomatic tour has already taken him through multiple critical capitals. Before departing for Muscat on Saturday, he and his accompanying team held intensive political consultations in Islamabad.

During this brief stop, he engaged with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as discussions reportedly focused on strengthening bilateral relations as well as exchanging views on rapidly evolving regional developments.

Araghchi earlier confirmed his travel schedule in a post on social media, outlining planned visits to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. He described the trip as part of a broader effort to deepen coordination with key partner countries, stressing that maintaining strong relations with neighboring states remains a central pillar of Iran’s foreign policy approach.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump cancelled planned trip by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for Iran-related talks, saying the visit was unnecessary and claiming the US holds stronger leverage, while also suggesting uncertainty within Iran’s leadership. He did not indicate any move toward military escalation, leaving the situation unclear.

The decision comes amid fragile informal ceasefire between the US and Iran, with major issues like sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and the sequence of concessions still unresolved.