Lahore Weather Update: City sizzles under Extreme Heat as Temperature nears 40°C

LAHORE – Punjab capital city Lahore is bracing for an intense and relentless heatwave as temperatures are expected to soar up to a blistering 40°C, as Met Office warned of worsening conditions over weekend.

The mercury climbed to 40°C, and the atmosphere remains brutally hot and dry, offering little to no relief.Lahore residents are advised to take precautionary measures during outdoor activities between 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM for Today.

Wind speeds are expected to stay weak at just 8 to 14 km per hour, meaning there will be no relief in heat intensity.

Lahore Weather Today

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, while there are chances of slight rain in the days to come.

Meanwhile, air quality is also raising serious concerns. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 153, a level considered harmful to health, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Health experts are urging citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement and take strict precautionary measures.

Doctors have strongly advised the public to increase water intake, stay hydrated, and take protective steps such as wearing light clothing and avoiding direct sunlight to prevent heatstroke and heat-related illnesses.