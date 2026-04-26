Pakistan envoy visits Yangzhou to boost investment, agriculture cooperation

BEIJING – Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, visited Yangzhou this week as part of efforts to expand bilateral cooperation in investment, trade and agriculture, according to an official statement.

During the visit, the ambassador met Yangzhou’s Party Secretary Wang Jinjian and Mayor Zheng Haitao, and discussions focused on strengthening business-to-business (B2B) linkages and enhancing collaboration under the Punjab–Jiangsu sister-province framework.

Hashmi also visited FAMSUN, a Yangzhou-based firm specialising in integrated agricultural technology solutions. He interacted with representatives of leading agriculture enterprises at a forum organised by the company, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and capacity building.

Talks with local leadership covered proposals to organise periodic investment roadshows, facilitate exchange visits by enterprises and scale up trade ties in sectors including new energy, information technology, advanced materials and construction.

Both sides agreed to leverage Yangzhou’s industrial strengths, particularly in agriculture modernisation, automotive manufacturing and energy storage systems, to deepen economic engagement.

The ambassador invited Yangzhou-based companies to participate in an upcoming B2B investment conference on information technology and telecommunications in Hangzhou next month, and expressed Pakistan’s willingness to co-organise investment roadshows in China and Pakistan.

At the China-Pakistan Agricultural Modernisation and Food Security Innovation Cooperation Forum held on April 24, Hashmi underlined Pakistan’s focus on mechanisation, resilient supply chains, improved seed development and vocational training in the agriculture sector.

He encouraged Chinese companies to explore opportunities in precision agriculture, cold-chain logistics, digital farming and dairy production.

Representatives from Zoomlion, Irritech and FAMSUN delivered presentations at the forum, followed by an interactive session on potential areas of collaboration.

Yangzhou, a historic city located at the junction of the Grand Canal and the Yangtze River, has emerged as a key industrial and tourism hub in Jiangsu province, with a population of nearly five million and a GDP exceeding $100 billion.