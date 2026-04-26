‘To Marry Her Lover,’ Lahore Mother kills 3 Children in ‘Hide and Seek’ Game

LAHORE – The gruesome murder of three children in Lahore continues to haunt masses, and now shocking revelations emerge during the investigation. Authorities uncovered evidence of an alleged extramarital affair involving the accused mother.

According to investigative sources, the accused Rida killed children in a cold-blooded manner as she reportedly used the excuse of playing hide and seek to isolate and murder each child one by one.

First, she slaughtered her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, followed by her young son, and finally her eldest daughter. All three children, 5-year-old Momina Batool, 4-year-old Momin Raza, and toddler Amna Habiba were found with their throats slit, allegedly murdered using a sharp-edged weapon.

The suspect calmly changed her blood-drenched clothes, locked the house, and accompanied her husband to a hospital, attempting to behave as if nothing had happened.

Investigators uncovered crucial lead, as staggering record of 746 phone calls between Rida and a man identified as Shahryar. Aauthorities from the Crime Control Department (CCD) arrested Shahryar from Jhang as two were in a relationship and allegedly intended to marry.

Now, a key question looms over the investigation, Was Shahryar aware of, or involved in, the horrifying murder plan? Authorities said this angle is under intense scrutiny as forensic and investigative teams dig deeper into every aspect of the case.

As per initial interrogation, the suspect has confessed to the crime. The case has now been handed over to the CCD for further investigation, as the poeple watch in disbelief at one of the most tragic and disturbing incidents.