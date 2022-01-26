Security forces kill key terrorist in North Waziristan IBO
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam, an area in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.
According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), a terrorist, identified as Saddam, was killed during an exchange of fire.
Security forces recovered weapon and ammunition from terrorist, who was expert in IEDs planting and was involved in terrorist activities, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom.
Earlier this month, Pakistan Army recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition during an undercover operation in South Waziristan’s Serwekai.
Sub-machine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibers were seized during the operation conducted on a tipoff.
Armed forces conducted a raid at a terrorist hideout at an old fort and found weapons there. It also added that the terrorists had been working on dynamite landmines as well.
Remnants of militant groups want to create ... 09:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that some remnants of groups, which were defeated by ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Another PIA flight attendant ‘slipped away’ in Canada07:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Security forces kill key terrorist in North Waziristan IBO07:10 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Saudi Arabia approves prisoners swap agreement with Pakistan06:38 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's accountability adviser06:24 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Security plan finalised as PSL 7 set to begin tomorrow05:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap single03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Model Giti Ara files a lawsuit against ex-husband02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice for Noor Mukadam02:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021