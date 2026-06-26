NYC Mayor Mamdani marks Ashura by honoring Imam Hussain’s Timeless Legacy of Justice, Equality

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reflected on the timeless legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), saying his sacrifice at Karbala continues to inspire the pursuit of justice, equality, and human dignity.

In a heartfelt message, the mayor connected the enduring lessons of Ashura with the values that unite New York’s diverse communities. He said Ashura is not only a day of mourning and remembrance but also an opportunity to reflect on the universal values embodied by Imam Hussain (R.A.). He said the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continues to inspire people across generations to uphold truth, defend human dignity, and remain steadfast in the face of injustice.

“The legacy of Imam Hussain reminds us to stand for what is right, serve our communities, and never compromise on justice,” Mamdani said, adding that the lessons of Karbala remain as relevant today as they were more than 1,300 years ago.

Drawing a connection between Ashura’s message and New York City’s multicultural identity, the mayor said the city’s strength lies in its diverse faith communities and their shared commitment to confronting injustice and building a more inclusive society. He expressed hope that the values of sacrifice, compassion, and equality would continue to guide efforts to create a fairer future for every New Yorker.

Ashura statement is the latest example of Mamdani’s public embrace of his faith since becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor after taking office on January 1, 2026.

Since assuming office, Mamdani has maintained a visible presence during major Islamic occasions. Earlier this year, he attended dozens of iftar gatherings and Eid-ul-Fitr prayer services across all five boroughs before concluding the celebrations with prayers in Brooklyn. He also joined thousands of worshippers at Eid-ul-Adha prayers held at Macombs Dam Park in the Bronx, drawing attention for wearing a traditional tunic inspired by the colors of English Premier League club Arsenal.

At the same time, the mayor has continued outreach beyond Muslim communities. During both his election campaign and his tenure in office, Mamdani has visited synagogues and participated in Rosh Hashanah services, underscoring his efforts to strengthen ties with New York City’s Jewish community and promote interfaith harmony.