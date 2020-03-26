PM Imran visits Coronavirus Isolation Center in Islamabad
12:23 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
PM Imran visits Coronavirus Isolation Center in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Coronavirus Isolation Center in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to media details, the Isolation Center is a fifty-bed facility for coronavirus patients.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister regarding the arrangements made for the treatment of the coronavirus patients.

