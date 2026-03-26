Fuel surcharge imposed on air tickets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s airline industry is facing unprecedented pressure due to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices, prompting carriers to impose fuel surcharges on air tickets.

The price of jet fuel has surged from Rs176 per liter to Rs417 per liter this month, marking an increase of over 34 percent. Some airlines report that the actual rise in fuel costs has reached as much as 70 percent, placing additional financial burdens on passengers.

Airlines have stated that base fares will remain unchanged, but extra charges will now be applied through fuel surcharges.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a $10 fuel surcharge on domestic flights, while international routes will see higher fees: $100 for flights to Canada, $75 for the UK, and $50 for Saudi Arabia and Gulf routes. Private airlines have also implemented surcharges ranging from $15 to $150.

Officials from the aviation sector attribute the surge in fares to the closure of Gulf airspaces and rising global fuel prices, describing the increases as unavoidable.

For passengers, these developments mean higher ticket prices and a more expensive air travel experience, while airlines insist that continuing operations without fuel surcharges is financially unsustainable.