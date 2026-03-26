University of Faisalabad, Gomal among 10 Universities ordered to stop illegal Medical Programs

ISLAMABAD – A worrying trend has been quietly growing due to mushrooming of postgraduate medical and dental programs offered by unverified institutions. Without proper accreditation, these courses were luring MBBS and BDS graduates with promises of advanced degrees.

In latest crackdown, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) identified 10 universities, including the University of Faisalabad and Gomal University, and ordered them to immediately halt these unapproved programs, sending a clear warning: shortcuts in medical education will not be tolerated.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) slammed the brakes on 10 universities nationwide for running unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental courses, warning that degrees from these programs will be completely invalid for registration.

According to an official notice, these institutions were enrolling MBBS and BDS graduates without completing the mandatory accreditation process, a blatant violation of national standards. The council stressed that this action is part of a broader crackdown to clean up medical education and ensure all qualifications meet legally required standards.

Universities List

Times University, Multan

NUR International University, Lahore

Gomal University, D.I. Khan

Sohail University, Karachi

Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan

University of Faisalabad

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Hazara University, Mansehra

Kohat University of Science and Technology

The council made it clear that no university can launch postgraduate medical or dental programs without formal recognition under the PM&DC Act, 2022. Any affiliation with unapproved programs or attempts to advertise them will be treated as a serious legal violation.

This crackdown sends a strong signal to universities across Pakistan: attempts to bypass accreditation rules will not be tolerated, and students must ensure their degrees are officially recognized to practice medicine or dentistry.