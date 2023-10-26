Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI — Gold prices surged in domestic market on Tuesday in line with the increase in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,900 to close at Rs211,350 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,486 to settle at Rs181,198, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $20 to settle at $1,990 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,186.21 per 10 grams, respectively.

