5.5 Magnitude Earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of KP

ISLAMABAD – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes in fear.

According to Seismological Center, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, and Chitral. The quake struck at a depth of 195 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

Witnesses reported scenes of panic as people recited prayers and evacuated homes and buildings when the tremors began. However, officials confirmed that no casualties or property damage had been reported so far.

Seismic activity is common in the Hindu Kush region, which lies on an active fault line and frequently triggers earthquakes affecting Pakistan and neighboring countries.