Pak PM Shehbaz brands Donald Trump ‘Man of Peace’ in Washington meeting

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed US President Donald Trump man of peace, hailing his global conflict-resolution efforts during their first formal bilateral meeting in Washington.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir accompanied the premier, in his second meeting. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Shehbaz lauded Trump’s “bold and decisive” leadership, crediting him for orchestrating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, an intervention Sharif said helped avert a potential catastrophe in South Asia.

Regional security, counter-terrorism, and intelligence cooperation dominated the agenda. Shehbaz expressed gratitude for Trump’s public recognition of Pakistan’s anti-terrorism role and called for expanded security collaboration. “We must continue to strengthen this partnership for the safety and stability of the region,” the PMO quoted him as saying.

Gaza crisis also featured prominently. Shehbaz praised Trump’s urgent push for peace in the Middle East, particularly his move to invite key Muslim leaders to New York for comprehensive talks on Gaza and the West Bank. The premier described this initiative as “a turning point in efforts to end bloodshed and restore stability.”

Trade and economic ties were another highlight. Shehbaz thanked POTUS for tariff arrangement finalized earlier this year and voiced confidence that Pakistan-US relations would “grow stronger and more beneficial under Trump’s leadership.” He invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, mining, and energy sectors—sectors he described as “ripe for opportunity.”

Rounding off the talks, Shehbaz extended a warm invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan at a time of his choosing, calling it an opportunity to further cement the relationship between the two nations.

Pakistani delegation got red-carpet reception by senior U.S. Air Force officials. Under tight security, the prime minister’s motorcade then made its way to Washington, setting the stage for what observers described as a “watershed moment” in Pakistan-U.S. relations.