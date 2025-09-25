Pm Shehbaz Sharif Gets Red Carpet Welcome In Washington Ahead Of Meeting With Trump

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in United States capital to a red-carpet reception at Andrews Air Base, marking the start of his official visit for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister, accompanied by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, was received by senior U.S. Air Force officials before his motorcade departed under strict security arrangements for the White House.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, President Trump praised the visiting leaders. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan is coming here. He’s a great leader. Field Marshal Munir is also coming. He’s a great guy. Actually, they might already be here but I don’t know because I’m late for my meeting with them,” Trump remarked.

This is the first formal bilateral engagement between the two leaders, taking place six years after then–Prime Minister Imran Khan met Trump in July 2019 during his first term.

In a post on social media platform X, Pakistan Television (PTV) confirmed the delegation’s arrival, noting that the premier was given a red-carpet reception at the airbase. The state broadcaster also reported that the Prime Minister’s convoy was escorted to Washington under heavy security, with his White House meeting scheduled shortly afterward.

Diplomatic observers say the visit reflects a shift in relations between the two capitals. A senior State Department official told Dawn at a briefing in New York that ties between Washington and Islamabad were “gradually warming up” in President Trump’s second term.

For years, U.S. strategy in Asia placed India as a key partner in countering China, while Pakistan remained aligned closely with Beijing. However, since Trump’s return to office in January 2025, U.S.-India ties have come under visible strain. Washington has introduced visa hurdles for Indian citizens, imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports, and seen friction grow following Trump’s repeated claims that he personally mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May after cross-border clashes.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit, therefore, is being closely watched as a test of how far Islamabad and Washington are willing to recalibrate their relations in the evolving regional landscape.