Students, cops among five injured in firing incident at Balochistan Governor’s residence

ZHOB – An accidental firing incident occurred at residence of Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, leaving five people injured, police confirmed.

According to officials, the victims included three students from Government Boys Degree College and two police officers who had come to meet the Governor.

Zhob Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaukat Mohmand said the incident took place when the station house officer’s gunman accidentally dropped his firearm, which went off. He added that all the injured were in stable condition and had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities stated that initial findings indicate the firing was unintentional. A detailed inquiry has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the mishap.