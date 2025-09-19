Gunmen open fire at former LHC judge Hassan Raza Pasha’s office in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Unknown assailants opened fire at the office of former Lahore High Court Justice Hassan Raza Pasha.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent and lawyers rushed to the scene. According to police, the attackers first targeted the office and then fired shots into the air while standing on the main road.

Speaking on the matter, Hassan Raza Pasha said, “I just arrived in Istanbul, and I’ve been informed that my office has come under fire. Four bullets hit the very seat where I usually sit.”

The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the attack, after which SSP Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra visited the site.

The SSP examined the crime scene and issued instructions to SP Potohar and the SHO of Chaklala.

At the time of the incident, the office was closed, so no casualties were reported. Evidence is being collected, and special teams have been formed to secure technical clues.

Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities have vowed to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.