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PDMA Punjab issues heat alert as temperatures may hit 52°C

By Web Desk
8:06 pm | Apr 27, 2026
As a blistering heatwave tightens its grip on Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning that temperatures across the province could soar up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In some southern districts, the mercury may even reach a scorching 50 degrees, raising serious concerns over public health and safety. On Thursday, Lahore recorded a high of 42°C, with hot and humid winds making outdoor conditions increasingly unbearable. The Met Office has predicted that the extreme weather is likely to persist throughout the week, urging citizens to exercise caution. “This intense heatwave is expected to continue, with little to no relief in sight for the next several days,” the advisory noted. In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated emergency protocols. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that heatwave counters have been established at major hospitals across Punjab to provide immediate assistance to heat-affected individuals. Kathia emphasized the importance of preventive measures, advising residents to: Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, Keep hydrated at all times, Wear light, breathable clothing, and Avoid unnecessary travel or strenuous activity. The PDMA has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency services.

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert over rising temperatures across Punjab.

PDMA Director General Umar Javed said that May and June are expected to be the hottest months of the year, with temperatures in South Punjab potentially reaching as high as 52°C.

He stated that temperatures during May and June are likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C, while recent days have already recorded temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

According to the DG PDMA, a mild heatwave is expected in southern areas from April 29 to May 3, while upper regions may experience the effects of western weather systems from the night of April 27 to April 29, and again from May 3 to May 5.

He added that western winds may lower temperatures in upper areas by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Due to the severe heat, children, women, and elderly citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and increase water intake, while farmers have been advised to manage crops according to weather conditions.

The PDMA has directed all relevant departments to remain on alert and ensure 24-hour staff deployment in District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs). Rescue 1122 has also been placed on high alert to ensure an immediate response.

Additionally, motorway police have been instructed to issue traffic advisories and guide travelers, while citizens have been asked to contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergencies.

 

 

 

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