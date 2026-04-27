PDMA Punjab issues heat alert as temperatures may hit 52°C

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert over rising temperatures across Punjab.

PDMA Director General Umar Javed said that May and June are expected to be the hottest months of the year, with temperatures in South Punjab potentially reaching as high as 52°C.

He stated that temperatures during May and June are likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C, while recent days have already recorded temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

According to the DG PDMA, a mild heatwave is expected in southern areas from April 29 to May 3, while upper regions may experience the effects of western weather systems from the night of April 27 to April 29, and again from May 3 to May 5.

He added that western winds may lower temperatures in upper areas by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Due to the severe heat, children, women, and elderly citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and increase water intake, while farmers have been advised to manage crops according to weather conditions.

The PDMA has directed all relevant departments to remain on alert and ensure 24-hour staff deployment in District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs). Rescue 1122 has also been placed on high alert to ensure an immediate response.

Additionally, motorway police have been instructed to issue traffic advisories and guide travelers, while citizens have been asked to contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergencies.