Air chief inaugurates Center of Artificial Intelligence & Computing in Islamabad
Web Desk
05:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan inaugurated Center of Artificial Intelligence and Computing in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Air Chief said this institution will help improve operational capacity of Pakistan Air Force.

He said the objective to establish this center is to promote research in artificial intelligence sector as the technology in 21st century has completely changed the war strategy.

