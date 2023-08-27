Karachi Weather Update

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and cloudy weather for Karachi today.

Karachi Rain Update

As the sultry and oppressive weather maintains its grip in several other parts of country, the weather forecast department predicted a slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas.

Karachi temperature today

On Sunday, the mercury reached 30°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29°C in the evening.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 67 for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monsoon Alert

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.