Karachi Weather Update

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and cloudy weather for Karachi today.
As the sultry and oppressive weather maintains its grip in several other parts of country, the weather forecast department predicted a slight chance of drizzle in the coastal areas.
On Sunday, the mercury reached 30°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29°C in the evening.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded 67 for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air of financial capital has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.
Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.