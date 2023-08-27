Search

World

Pakistani doctor jailed in US for attempting to help Daesh

Web Desk 11:55 AM | 27 Aug, 2023
Pakistani doctor jailed in US for attempting to help Daesh
Source: LinkedIn

Muhammad Masood, a 31-year-old licensed Pakistani doctor residing in the United States on a work visa, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his attempted support of the terrorist organization, Daesh.

According to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice, Masood, a resident of Rochester, was handed a 216-month prison sentence, equivalent to 18 years, followed by five years of supervised release for his involvement in attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Court documents revealed that Masood had previously worked as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B visa.

As detailed in the official statement, Masood’s activities between January 2020 and March 2020 were aimed at joining the militant group and providing assistance for terrorist activities within the US.

“Between January 2020 and March 2020, Masood used an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his travel overseas to join a terrorist organization,” the statement noted.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that Masood had expressed his desire to affiliate with Daesh, pledging allegiance to the designated terrorist organization and its leader. He had also voiced intentions of carrying out “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.

On February 21, 2020, he purchased a plane ticket from Chicago, Illinois, to Amman, Jordan, intending to continue on to Syria. However, due to the closure of Jordan’s borders under COVID-19 travel restrictions on March 16, 2020, his travel plans were thwarted.

Subsequently, Masood altered his plans and decided to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles, where he believed he would receive assistance in traveling via a cargo ship to reach territory claimed by Daesh.

On March 19, 2020, Masood made his way from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to catch a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. However, upon his arrival at the airport, he was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

Masood had previously entered a guilty plea on August 16 of the preceding year for his attempt to provide material support to Daesh. On Friday, Senior Judge Paul A. Magnuson handed down an 18-year prison sentence following an extensive investigation by the FBI’s JTTF.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Indian player fails to break Pakistani's challenge on live television

11:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Benazir Bhutto becomes first Pakistani to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds

06:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

17-year-old Nepalese breaks Pakistani's record as the youngest alpinist

01:12 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

09:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

20-year-old Chinese all set to marry her Pakistani lover

10:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus ...

01:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

BCCI president likely to visit Pakistan during Asia Cup 2023

01:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 27, 2023

08:46 AM | 27 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 314.2 317.45
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 85 86.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.86 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 27, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Karachi PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Islamabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Peshawar PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Quetta PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Sialkot PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Attock PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Gujranwala PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Jehlum PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Multan PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Bahawalpur PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Gujrat PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Nawabshah PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Chakwal PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Hyderabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Nowshehra PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Sargodha PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Faisalabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738
Mirpur PKR 234,100 PKR 2,738

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: