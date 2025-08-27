Four Calls from Trump go unanswered by Modi amid US-India tensions: German media

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to answer four phone calls from US President Donald Trump in recent weeks as two sides witnessed cold ties, German media reported.

According to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), President Trump attempted to reach Modi on four occasions, but Indian premier deliberately chose not to have word with POTUS.

FAZ suggests that Modi’s stern stance shows both his displeasure and cautious response to Washington’s pressure on New Delhi to halt imports of Russian oil. The alleged phone call snubs coincided with heightened trade tensions, including US imposition of 50 percent tariff on India for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

New Delhi also reportedly increased its purchases of discounted Russian oil, further escalating US frustration. FAZ notes that Modi’s decision not to answer the calls was likely a calculated strategy to avoid being drawn into President Trump’s forceful negotiating style, rather than a spontaneous act of defiance.

The developments highlights growing complexity of India-U.S. relations, where strategic and economic interests often collide with diplomatic communications.