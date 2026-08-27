Benazir Income Support Scam: Punjab Widows asked to pay Rs1,500 for Cash support

A suspected fraud involving government financial assistance surfaced, where widowed women were allegedly asked to pay Rs1,500 and provide biometric verification in the name of Benazir Income Support and CM Punjab cash aid.

A suspected fraud targeting widowed women under the guise of government financial assistance has been exposed in Rawalpindi, where several women were allegedly charged Rs1,500 each and asked to provide biometric thumb impressions.

ایسا فراڈ راوپنڈی کی ہر تحصیل میں بھی عام ہے عوام الناس کو اطلاع دی جاتی ہے کہ اگر ایسا معاملہ کہیں دیکھیں تو فوراً پولیس کو اطلاع کریں ، اسسٹنٹ کمشنر کو بھی اس کی اطلاع دی جا سکتی ہے اپنے مقامی صحافی کو اطلاع دیں ، یہ بہت بڑا فراڈ ہے کچھ فرنچائز کے ملازمین اور ان کے ساتھ کچھ… pic.twitter.com/UKF8LSg16C — Zahid Farooq Malik (@zfmalik) August 27, 2026

The incident came to light when a group of women were found gathered near a government office, where money was allegedly being collected from them in exchange for registration or processing of financial assistance. Three women and several children were reportedly arrived in a van, while a man identified as the alleged organiser and a driver were also spotted there.

The women were reportedly told that they would get financial assistance of up to Rs100,000 under a scheme associated with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with Rs13,000 through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). However, officials clarified that no Rs1,500 fee is being charged for receiving such government assistance.

The alleged operators were also found carrying forms and a biometric device, with women reportedly having their thumb impressions recorded after paying the alleged fee.

Officials warned citizens that government assistance, including BISP, Nigehban Card, is not distributed through unofficial agents charging money. Beneficiaries are generally informed about designated distribution arrangements, and citizens should remain cautious of anyone demanding payment for registration or disbursement.

Authorities urged residents to immediately report similar activity to the police or assistant commissioner and inform local journalists so that such scams can be exposed and stopped.

Officials further said that the money allegedly collected from the affected women would be returned, while legal action would be taken against those involved if the allegations are established.

Citizens, particularly vulnerable beneficiaries and widows, have been advised not to hand over cash, biometric information or personal documents to unauthorised individuals claiming to represent government welfare programmes.